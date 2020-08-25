The need for masks continues

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

If you think that the need for making and donating cotton masks has passed, think again. I have continued to make masks since April and the last 200 I made have gone to the Napa homeless shelter and Veterans Home in Yountville.

Both of these organizations are still in need of good-quality cotton masks. So please get out your sewing machines and get going.

To donate masks to the Veterans Home, call and ask to speak to their donation coordinator. Since no one is allowed onto the campus, she will arrange to meet you in the parking lot at the entrance for drop-off.

For donating to the Napa shelter, call the south shelter on Hartle Court and ask about their hours for drop-off.

It's all very easily done. We can help to do more to protect the vulnerable people of our community.

Connie Freed

Napa