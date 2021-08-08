The new kind of Woke torture

As usual, I enjoy reading other's perspectives on my letters. Mr. Rogers, no not the Presbyterian Minister who had a popular children's program for decades, not him, had his perspective on my Chick-fil-A letter ("Bully for you woksters. Bully for you," July 30).
But after the first 31 words, he went to a very unusual place, He seemed to compare the Chick-fil-A CEO, Dan Cathy, to Vladimir Putin and his organization to a modern KGB. In a way it was refreshing. The usual attack against conservatives, or anyone woke liberals disagree with for that matter, is Adolf Hitler and the Nazi Party. Nice touch. Liberals love their villains.
Mr. Rogers then goes on to say Cathy's "judgemental" Christian beliefs permeate his organization. And then writes he and his family support Exodus International. I would like to see where he got that idea. This is from Wikipedia:
In April 2018, Chick-fil-A reportedly continued to donate to the Fellowship of Christian Athletes, which opposes gay marriage. But in a November 18, 2019 interview, Chick-fil-A president Tim Tassopoulos said the company would stop donating to The Salvation Army and the Fellowship of Christian Athletes.
Mr. Rogers seems to have had the inside track on the negotiations when he writes there were "middle ground options" that Chick-fil-A turned down. What those options were he never notes. But his conclusion is that "compromise isn't one of their(Chick-fil-A)Biblical values."
On this, Mr. Rogers may have stumbled on to something. There are certain things a Christian will not compromise on to go along with society. In the first 300 years of the faith, people were brutally tortured and killed by the state because they wouldn't "compromise" their faith. Seems many in this society may be going the way of Rome. Except, being woke, their torture is much more humane. They cancel or boycott or sue or bankrupt.
And finally, Mr. Rogers writes that Truett Cathy, who's been dead since Sept. 8, 2014, despises (present tense) gay marriage. Apparently, Mr. Rogers' research was faulty. I wonder if anything else he wrote was faulty? I didn't know Truett Cathy, but as a Christian, I wonder if he "despised" anything. Not agreeing with someone's lifestyle is not necessarily despising it. Unless of course, you're woke.
So, I've thought it over and maybe I should change my headline to Bully to the Bullies. I really don't think I want to live in your neighborhood, Mr. Rogers.
Kent Cohea
Napa