The new kind of Woke torture

Mr. Rogers seems to have had the inside track on the negotiations when he writes there were "middle ground options" that Chick-fil-A turned down. What those options were he never notes. But his conclusion is that "compromise isn't one of their(Chick-fil-A)Biblical values."

On this, Mr. Rogers may have stumbled on to something. There are certain things a Christian will not compromise on to go along with society. In the first 300 years of the faith, people were brutally tortured and killed by the state because they wouldn't "compromise" their faith. Seems many in this society may be going the way of Rome. Except, being woke, their torture is much more humane. They cancel or boycott or sue or bankrupt.

And finally, Mr. Rogers writes that Truett Cathy, who's been dead since Sept. 8, 2014, despises (present tense) gay marriage. Apparently, Mr. Rogers' research was faulty. I wonder if anything else he wrote was faulty? I didn't know Truett Cathy, but as a Christian, I wonder if he "despised" anything. Not agreeing with someone's lifestyle is not necessarily despising it. Unless of course, you're woke.

So, I've thought it over and maybe I should change my headline to Bully to the Bullies. I really don't think I want to live in your neighborhood, Mr. Rogers.

Kent Cohea