Two years ago, I evacuated from my school in Ojai, seeing glimpses of flames from the Thomas Fire just over the horizon with my hastily packed backpack in hand.
The night sky was glowing red and the Santa Ana winds ferociously blew hot air in our faces. I left burning Southern California only to seek refuge in Napa, a county still recovering from the Tubbs Fire only two months before.
It feels like California is perpetually on fire.
Wildfires in California have become the new normal and the duration of “fire season” is lengthening (Esquire).
In 2018, more than 8,000 fires burned 1,823,153 acres in California including the most destructive, costly, and deadly wildfire in state history, the Camp fire (Insurance Information Institute).
Wildfires depend on air temperature, soil moisture, and surrounding vegetation and are severely invigorated by wind (Center for Climate and Energy Solutions). More frequent and more destructive fires are clear indicators of climate change.
As Gov. Gavin Newsom noted, “the hots are getting hotter. The dries are getting dryer. The wets are getting wetter, and the winds are becoming more and more a factor...climate change is wreaking havoc.”
Climate change is acting as kindling for destructive fires as higher temperatures are linked to higher fire risk. Instead of focusing on the root of the problem by tackling climate change, ineffective yet necessary short-term solutions are being considered by the public and government officials.
How many PG&E shareholders were forced from their homes as wildfires were about to reduce possessions and lifetimes of memories to ash? Virtually none.
The two-short term solutions are intentional power outages and the conversion of overhead power lines to underground. While these solutions are indeed beneficial and necessary in the short run, we can not accept these as the more effective than focusing on the real issue: climate change.
PG&E has utilized intentional power outages to mitigate the risk of forest fires on especially high risk days. On Oct. 9, the company cut power for 2.7 million customers.
These power outages are disruptive for businesses, schools, and homes and are ineffective. Despite cutting power to the distribution lines, PG&E left the main transmission line on. A 43-year-old transmission tower was found to be the cause of the Kincade Fire.
PG&E’s solution to forest fire prevention is highly inadequate and disruptive. They have through years of mismanagement of their equipment proven to be unreliable in preventing forest fires. Indeed these power outages are crucial in the short-run. However, in the long run it is unacceptable.
The longer-term solution of overhead to underground power line conversion is believed to be the safest and best option in the eyes of the public. However, underground power lines are more vulnerable to damage from natural phenomenon and the process of conversion is an expensive and lengthy process.
PG&E has 81,000 miles of overhead distribution lines which would cost $243 billion to convert to underground. In addition, they have 187,000 miles of transmission lines that cost even more to convert to underground. Not only is it economically out of reach, currently it would take roughly 1,000 years to convert all of PG&E’s power lines, which are localized in Northern California (USA Today).
Throughout history, humans have utilized technologies to evade the consequences of climate change. Agricultural advances during the Green Revolution may have saved much of the population from starvation, however, it has given us a false sense of security.
As we continue to consume finite resources and produce harmful gases, we heighten the consequences of climate change. Eventually, technology will reach its limit, then we will have to face the root of the problem.
Climate change is intensifying all natural disasters, not just forest fires. We need to face the problem head-on instead of innovating our way out and buying ourselves another few years of blissfully ignoring the problem.
Scientists have done all the research to prove that climate change is happening, and it is making fires worse. We need more climate action and it needs to be spearheaded by the government.
After Rachel Carson, an American scientist whose writings heavily influenced environmental activism in the 1960s and ‘70s, published “Silent Spring,” a book detailing the adverse effects of the widespread use of DDT and other pesticides, President Kennedy investigated these claims. Eventually the Toxic Substances Control Act was passed in 1976 that bans all chemical compounds attacked in “Silent Spring.”
Scientists have conducted studies and published their findings: climate change is real and the state of our climate is rapidly deteriorating. Yet, we are doing nothing about it. In fact, the government is doing less now than a year prior.
Local, state, and federal governments need to make climate change a higher priority. No solution can be more effective than eliminating the cause of the problem. Until the effects of climate change can be mitigated, Californians should stock up on flashlights, non-perishable food, and keep a bag packed for a quick get-away.
