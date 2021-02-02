The Notorious MTG

MTG, as in Marjorie Taylor Greene, the recently elected House Representative from Georgia. Ms. Greene is infamous for being a conspiracy theorist par excellence, and adherent to the dark world of QAnon.
Her well-documented theories include a belief that the California wildfires were caused by a space laser controlled by a prominent Jewish banking family. She also espouses the long-running fear that a cabal of Satan-worshiping and child-abusing liberals are consuming children for sport. She has also endorsed the execution of high-profile Democrats such as Nancy Pelosi. And the list goes on.
That’s the kind of A-list resume that will get you elected in some areas of the country.
Members of Congress, including some of her own party, are calling for resignation, censure, some form of discipline. So far, nothing.
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy has been mildly critical but has taken no formal action. His staff have indicated that he will have a conversation with her soon.
I am imagining such a talk could go like this:
McCarthy: Thanks for meeting me with Representative Greene. I hope that you are settling in satisfactorily. I understand that your request for raw hamburger for your bulldog was approved.
MTG: Doing as well as can be expected, Mr. Leader. I do appreciate the recognition that my little boy needs special care while he is away from home.
McCarthy: Let me get to the point, Ms. Greene. Many of your past and present statements and beliefs have caused concerns for our members. I’m hoping we can reach an understanding on the future.
MTG: I understand you spent some time with the “wrongly-ousted” one last week at Mar-a-lago. How did that go?
McCarthy: Good. Well, I wanted to make sure that he understood that some of my statements were taken out of context and I was able to clarify what I really meant.
MTG: Exactly. I think you know how I feel. Is that all, Mr. Leader?
McCarthy: Yes, I think so. This was good. You are a real Peach. No pun intended.
Eric Zimny
Napa
CHECK OUT THE WEEK IN CARTOONS