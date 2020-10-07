The odyssey has ended

Finally! The 20-year-old Upper York Creek Reclamation Project, that Councilman Dave Knudsen described as “tortuous,” has ended. Apparently, as of Wednesday, Sept. 23, DF&W signed off on the project and will end the daily fines the city of St. Helena has been paying.
Either because we live two miles downstream from the project or because I am a retired environmental biology teacher — Nature Lover — and ex “cat skinner” (no longer politically correct), the project became a fascination and I would have gladly paid an admission fee to watch it unfold.
On my first visit, a man approached me and invited me to “supervise” the project. It turned out that he was Macky McCullough, owner of McCullough Construction Inc. He was friendly and confident and shared that he was a proud Native American (member of the Hoopa Tribe) and has built his company specializing in ecological reclamation projects. He mentioned that if I had any questions about the project he or his foreman would be glad to answer them.
Over many weeks, other members of the crew were equally welcoming and seemed to appreciate that I shared a passion for their work. Even though I am one year shy of 80, one man seemed to enjoy addressing me each day, “Good afternoon, young man, how is your day going?”
It only took one visit to see that a young man (Clayton Hicks) was the project foreman. He was not a pencil-pushing, clipboard-toting manager, but a man on a mission who inspired devotion and support from his crew by his example. He moved easily from backhoe to sheep’s foot compactor, to “Cat D-6” bulldozer, to 30-ton off-road hauler, to 3,000 gal. “water-wagon.”
But his greatest talent was evinced when sat in the seat of a 100,000 lb. crawler/excavator. By using an array of levers and pedals he became a mechanical virtuoso and the giant arm and bucket became extensions of his body. Every move he made was surgical and bore witness of highly creative, problem-solving mind.
One day, as he perched on a 30% slope, he casually picked up a 4,000 lb. boulder and handled it like a pea-gravel pebble. He whirled it around 180 degrees and inserted the huge rock perfectly in place on a riprap retaining wall he was building. The move seemed as effortless as putting a piece in a jigsaw puzzle.
He seemed genuinely baffled by my awe of his ability. Of course, he did not know that, in an earlier life, I was a bulldozer operator, however, by comparison, my skills were closer to a little boy playing with a Tonka tractor.
When the final engineering plans were submitted for the dam removal, they specified what had to be accomplished, but how the project would be completed was the responsibility of the contractor. I was told that even some of the engineers that helped with the plans were curious about how McCullough Construction was going to accomplish the daunting task.
The process evolved like a giant chess game between McCullough and Mother Nature and he demonstrated genius-like skills to be able to match his talented crew and heavy equipment to complete the job one month early and within the budget.
The overarching challenge of this project was caused by how deep and narrow it was. It was impossible for highway-compliant dump trucks to enter the gorge and emerge fully loaded. Therefore, typically, Hicks positioned his crawler/excavator at the bottom of the reservoir and loaded off-road-haulers, which had the power to transport the earth up to Spring Mountain Road. At a staging area on top, his cohort transferred the dirt onto a waiting line of 12-wheel, heavy-duty dump trucks to be delivered to various sites in Napa Valley, but as far away as Fairfield.
In the end, about 23,000 cubic yards of earth were removed which took nearly 2,000 loads. This means that Hicks and his partner loaded a stunning equivalent of 4,000 loads over a 6-week period. Although the task was tedious, on a good day, the two operators were able to coordinate their efforts and load over 100 trucks. Typically they worked 10 hours and kept their lunch coolers with them to allow them to work through the lunch hour.
Even though the work was often hard and the hours long, the crew worked together like a well-oiled machine and seemed to be aware that they were doing something good.
Compared to the nationwide plethora of crises, the Upper York Creek Reclamation Project was minuscule, however, it remains as a heartwarming example of what hardworking people can accomplish when they join together for the common good.
Lowell Young
St. Helena
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!