The only winners are the attorneys

I’d like the thank reporter Jennifer Huffman and the Napa Valley Register for the Jan. 22 article "Sushi Mambo owners win $860,000 award after filing Napa lawsuit." In particular, I appreciate Jennifer’s listing of the attorney fees, especially when compared to the award given to Sushi Mambo business owners Renee and Jose Cazares. The report underscores the unflattering and gratuitous amounts charged by attorneys compared to what their clients often receive.
Our state, unfortunately, has become synonymous with an increasingly litigious landscape with the only real winners in many of these "David and Goliath" fights being the attorneys and their firms.
Brent Sloan
St. Helena
