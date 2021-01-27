The only winners are the attorneys

I’d like the thank reporter Jennifer Huffman and the Napa Valley Register for the Jan. 22 article "Sushi Mambo owners win $860,000 award after filing Napa lawsuit." In particular, I appreciate Jennifer’s listing of the attorney fees, especially when compared to the award given to Sushi Mambo business owners Renee and Jose Cazares. The report underscores the unflattering and gratuitous amounts charged by attorneys compared to what their clients often receive.