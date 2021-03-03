The passing of a legend – long live the legend!

A legend died recently at the amazing age of 101. Not many people, especially a poet, earn the approbation of “legendary.” Nor be named Poet Laureate of San Francisco. When a high school chum named Dan LaBotz told me he had a poem I needed to hear I knew that it would be one we had not and would not encounter in any of our English classes.

I was first introduced to the work of San Francisco poet Lawrence Ferlinghetti around 1962-’63. I was a senior in high school as was LaBotz. He was one of those kids who does the unthinkable: explore the world of literature, art and other phases of the Humanities that most kids eschew with a passion. LaBotz read the literature, poetry and political tracts usually not allowed in 1960s conservative Navy town schools in San Diego County. They didn’t in our high school then -- or were only allowed to present the least troublesome of an author’s works. "Catcher in the Rye" was allowed as extra reading; "Lady Chatterley’s Lover" and "Howl" were not.