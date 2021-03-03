The passing of a legend – long live the legend!

A legend died recently at the amazing age of 101. Not many people, especially a poet, earn the approbation of “legendary.” Nor be named Poet Laureate of San Francisco. When a high school chum named Dan LaBotz told me he had a poem I needed to hear I knew that it would be one we had not and would not encounter in any of our English classes.
I was first introduced to the work of San Francisco poet Lawrence Ferlinghetti around 1962-’63. I was a senior in high school as was LaBotz. He was one of those kids who does the unthinkable: explore the world of literature, art and other phases of the Humanities that most kids eschew with a passion. LaBotz read the literature, poetry and political tracts usually not allowed in 1960s conservative Navy town schools in San Diego County. They didn’t in our high school then -- or were only allowed to present the least troublesome of an author’s works. "Catcher in the Rye" was allowed as extra reading; "Lady Chatterley’s Lover" and "Howl" were not.
That long-ago friend’s introduction to the poetry of Ferlinghetti and the work of the Beat Generation changed the direction of my life. I began to try to write with a serious intent to be published. Ferlinghetti most certainly was an inspiration (teachers and editors call it imitation) for my early poems. So was Allen Ginsberg -- also introduced to me by La Botz, as were Joan Baez, Bob Dylan, Zen Philosophy, Pablo Picasso, and so on.
Ferlinghetti’s legacy is monumental. Beyond his volumes and translations of poetry, in 1953 he started, with partner Peter D. Martin, a bookstore in San Francisco’s North Beach, a predominantly Italian-American neighborhood. Reputed to be the first all-paperback bookstore in the country; prior to City Lights, paperback books mostly hung out on spinner racks and were shelved companions in bookstores for their more sophisticated brethren, hardback books.
In addition to the bookstore, the team started up City Lights Books, a publishing company now called City Lights Booksellers and Publishers. Under the City Lights Books imprint, the first book published in 1955 was "Pocket Poetry Series No. One: Pictures of the Gone World," by Lawrence Ferlinghetti. That little chapbook is still in print; later editions added 10 new poems to the collection.
City Lights Books went on to publish more than 60 volumes in the Pocket Poetry Series and over 200 original titles and translations cementing an international reputation as an alternative publisher, of books most publishers were afraid to touch. PPS title No. 4 was "Howl, and Other Poems," by Allen Ginsberg. Arrest and trial for obscenity put the two of them and City Lights Books on the literary map. Found innocent of any violation, it was a win for the First Amendment and a major victory for poetry.
So when my friend began to read "Coney Island No. 5," I was totally blown away. I realized that poetry needn’t be rhyming couplets or quatrains. Ferlinghetti’s poems sound like regular, normal human speech -- except they transcended with a rhythm unique to each poem, and to the poet.
Moreover, the patois of the neighborhood added to the work. Much of Ferlinghetti’s early language came from the world of African American jazz, defined every night in dark, smoke-filled bars, pubs, nightclubs, and other entertainment venues most middle-class white people didn’t want to know anything about.
He was a gifted reader, evoking powerful, often humorous mind pictures … which figures … he was also a gifted artist who lived and breathed in a visual world.
He participated in many large poetry readings, mostly fundraising benefits. Poets included Ginsberg, Gregory Corso, Michael McClure, Philip Whalen, Anne Waldman, Diane di Prima, and others of the Beat Generation. Ferlinghetti emphatically denied the label. He supported the Beats but never claimed to be one.
I met him once when I lived in San Francisco. My future ex-wife and I were walking along Pacific Ocean Beach and encountered him doing the same. I actually had the guts, or insensitivity, to approach him and introduce ourselves as fans. We were sharing a bottle of red wine and offered him some but he declined -- and we went our way, and he is.
Named Poet Laureate of San Francisco in 1998, the list of his awards is long. A populist poet, his life and career defined a man who believed poetry is the language of people and should be accessible to any reader.
I didn’t know him, but I miss him already. The last book I purchased is titled "Ferlinghetti’s Greatest Poems," a New Directions title. It’s a worthy introduction to his work.
Richard Bruns
Napa
