The persistence of neo-liberalism

After the Berlin Wall falls, global bi-polarity, dialectically comprised of Usonian and Soviet Usonian forces, subsume into an anthropocentric saeculum of global neo-liberal hegemony and democratic dictatorship.

Margot Honecker testifies, “we, that is, all the progressive forces of Germany, wanted the entire Germany to be a democratic, anti-fascist state.” An open society. Unfortunately, East Germany, America, Napa Valley, and earth succumb to neo-liberalism.

2001, George W. Bush stirs Regan-Clintonian neo-liberalism, a 20th century resurrection of 19th century laissez-faire capitalism, with neo-conservativism; a 20th century political ideology of jaundiced Trotskyists and New Left critics, trading international socialism for international imperialism, to build democracies in other nations, allowing them to forge bi-partisanship between Democrats (Clinton, Biden) for “shock and awe” Iraq War adventurism.