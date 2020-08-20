The persistence of neo-liberalism

After the Berlin Wall falls, global bi-polarity, dialectically comprised of Usonian and Soviet Usonian forces, subsume into an anthropocentric saeculum of global neo-liberal hegemony and democratic dictatorship.
Margot Honecker testifies, “we, that is, all the progressive forces of Germany, wanted the entire Germany to be a democratic, anti-fascist state.” An open society. Unfortunately, East Germany, America, Napa Valley, and earth succumb to neo-liberalism.
2001, George W. Bush stirs Regan-Clintonian neo-liberalism, a 20th century resurrection of 19th century laissez-faire capitalism, with neo-conservativism; a 20th century political ideology of jaundiced Trotskyists and New Left critics, trading international socialism for international imperialism, to build democracies in other nations, allowing them to forge bi-partisanship between Democrats (Clinton, Biden) for “shock and awe” Iraq War adventurism.
2009, Barack Obama continues neo-liberal-conservative governance. American Professor Nancy Fraser argues, he conjoins, “…mainstream liberal currents of the new social movements (feminism, antiracism, multiculturalism, environmentalism, and LGBTQ rights); on the other hand, the most dynamic, high-end “symbolic” and financial sectors of the U.S. economy (Wall Street, Silicon Valley, and Hollywood)”, with Bushian foreign policy, giving capitalist-imperialism a dignified face.
Angered by the election of America's first black president, the tea party, made of Nixon-Reagan-Bushian social reactionaries and anti-Wall Street bailout libertarians, mobilize rebellion against the neo-liberal-conservative state. Consecutively, 2010 and 2012, the tea party wins multiple congressional seats.
2014, Napa Valley progressive forces mount outside (Green Party) inside (Democratic Party) electoral strategies to takeover government, challenging the valley's neo-liberal single-party state.
Matt Pope, Democrat County Planning Commissioner, runs against Republican-turned-Democrat County Supervisor Bill Dodd for State Assembly. Outgoing Assemblyperson Mariko Yamada and Green Vallejo School Board Member Ruscal Canyangyang both endorse Pope to traditionalize progressive governance in District Four.
Rejecting Pope’s progressive vision for the Democratic Party, intra-party neo-liberal forces, seduced by wine industrialists and loose corporate purse strings, support Dodd. Dodd says he’s, “a fiscal conservative but agree[s] with the Democratic viewpoint on most social issues.” Pope, unable to stay financially competitive, withdrawals from the race. Uniquely American, running for office without corporate money is like running for the Islamic Consultative Assembly without the Supreme Leader's blessing. Dodd embodies Napa valley’s neo-liberal-conservative continuum.
Napa Greens run Amy Martenson for Napa Valley College’s Board of Trustees against 12-year incumbent Democrat Bruce Ketron. Martenson wins, forming an alliance between the politics of representation with the politics of distribution while advocating a legislative agenda of structural reforms.
2016, climacterically, Jennifer Baker, UpValley librarian, defeats Democrat Dan Digardi and joins Martenson, taking a fourth of the board. Additionally, I win an uncontested election for St. Helena’s School Board, my alma mater. Napa Greens win two out of five of races, totaling three offices.
Yamada runs for state senate; freshman Dodd confronts her. Like 2014, Napa Valley’s neo-liberal-conservative forces defeat a bona fide progressive woman of color, electing Dodd. Aligned with Blue Dog congressperson Mike Thompson, they solidify neo-liberal-conservative hegemony in Napa Valley’s deep state. In policy terms, this means county, municipal, and school district reliance on public-private partnerships, privatizing public assets to extract corporate profits.
Bernie Sanders, democratic socialist, runs for president. Clinton, neo-liberal-conservative war hawk, defeats Sanders in the primary. Answering “Sanders’ revolution,” American Greens, co-sponsored by Young Greens, adopt an anti-capitalist-eco-socialism, an ecological decentralized socialism that rejects both capitalist and socialist statism, platform. They support large-scale green public works, local decision making, and workplace democracy.
2018, Dodd’s, neo-liberal-conservative, son Jeff Dodd recaptures Martenson's college board seat. Dodd creates an aristocratic institution, combining politics of representation (bourgeoisie patriarchal family values) with politics of distribution (neo-liberal-conservative economics), called the Dodd Dynasty; e.g. Bushes, Clintons, Obamas, and Trumps.
Following Martenson's defeat, she enjoins Napa Valley's disparate progressive forces, forming the Napa Valley Progressive Alliance. Affiliated with California’s Progressive Alliance, they’re based on social justice, equity, community-based economics, environmental sustainability, regeneration, and good governance values. Solely, they support corporate-free candidates.
2020, they run Jason Kishineff, American Canyon City Council; David Campbell, Napa City Council; Eve Ryser, Napa School Board, and others.
Nationally, there’s no hope. Biden beats Sanders, the only socialist antithesis to Trump’s proto/neo-fascism. Voters have a dismal duopolistic dilemma: Biden’s “Build Back Better” reactionary neo-liberalism or Trump’s neo-fascism. Under Biden, a new Washington consensus of social democracy and the welfare state, executed via a Green New Deal, is possible. It’s unlikely, because the Lincoln Project opposes these ideas and it requires a progressive national United Front to fight the state.
Locally, Napa County’s Progressive Alliance can collate Napa Green’s social-economic (social progressivism, social justice)-(anti-regressive taxation, fiduciary oversight) platform into actionable policies (small-scale green public works, hospitality sector unionization, universal Spanish translation services, environmental protections, and criminal justice reform) via public-public partnerships and unions, to defeat Napa Valley’s neo-liberal-conservative single-party state.
Alex Shantz
St. Helena
