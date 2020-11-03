The Post Office and the polling place

While our beloved postal palace suffered a devastating blow with the 2014 earthquake, we can be thankful that the city’s Cultural Heritage Commission in concert with Napa County Landmarks has worked decisively and deliberately to preserve the historic value of this all-inviting civic institution. Its next life may be as the lovingly restored facade of a hotel built by conscientious developer Jim Keller, whose plans bode increasingly well for preserving its civic value and historic place in our community.

Either way, the egalitarian spirit of Franklin Station is not lost on land developers or laymen, alike. Our postal office's namesake founding father might have expressed it best: "Ordaining of laws in favor of one part of the nation to the prejudice and oppression of another is certainly the most erroneous and mistaken policy … an equal dispensation of protection, rights, privileges, and advantages, is what every part is entitled to, and ought to enjoy."

Whether you voted at the ballot box or the mailbox, take a moment to appreciate the import of such access. Perhaps we cannot send a letter to the president of the United States for 3¢ these days, and perhaps we should be aghast at spending $30 for the cheapest bottle of wine offered on the terrazzo floor of a lobby at the future Franklin Station hotel, but either way the preservation of our egalitarian institutions still is in your hands.