The Post Office and the polling place: Sometimes they are the same thing — as in eras past when we more often voted in-person on Election Day at any number of community institutions – schools, churches, and post offices – or as with Election Day when the United States Postal Service maintained a vital link to the body politic amidst pandemic, collecting and conveying ballots without prejudice.
Since before our independence, when Benjamin Franklin was appointed Postmaster General by the Second Continental Congress in 1775, the "universal service obligation" of our mail carriers has knit the nation together, crossing the continent and closing our divides: rural or urban, Black or White, Republican or Democrat.
These perceived binaries (among an infinite number of such possible slices) are secondary to our unifying identity: we are American. Whichever other boxes one checks, we all remain assuredly equal in exactly two places: the ballot box and the mailbox.
But never before has the egalitarian spirit of the Postal Service been under such scrutiny, such contention, such threat. Some argue that market-priced delivery companies and essentially-free electronic communication have supplanted the need for government-provided mail service, but they miss the unquantifiable civic value of our post offices.
In the past, the buildings themselves reflected that value. Take Napa’s own Franklin Station, a jewel of FDR’s Works Progress Administration emphasis on erecting beautiful civic institutions imbued with fine art, efficient function, and architectural flair – complete with its terracotta friezes, grooved pilasters, and terrazzo floor. Designed by Napa native architect William H. Corlett and built in 1933, anyone and everyone could have appreciated the Art Deco masterpiece for a mere 3¢ to send a first-class letter – whether to their grandmother in Coombsville or to the president of the United States in Washington, D.C.
While our beloved postal palace suffered a devastating blow with the 2014 earthquake, we can be thankful that the city’s Cultural Heritage Commission in concert with Napa County Landmarks has worked decisively and deliberately to preserve the historic value of this all-inviting civic institution. Its next life may be as the lovingly restored facade of a hotel built by conscientious developer Jim Keller, whose plans bode increasingly well for preserving its civic value and historic place in our community.
Either way, the egalitarian spirit of Franklin Station is not lost on land developers or laymen, alike. Our postal office's namesake founding father might have expressed it best: "Ordaining of laws in favor of one part of the nation to the prejudice and oppression of another is certainly the most erroneous and mistaken policy … an equal dispensation of protection, rights, privileges, and advantages, is what every part is entitled to, and ought to enjoy."
Whether you voted at the ballot box or the mailbox, take a moment to appreciate the import of such access. Perhaps we cannot send a letter to the president of the United States for 3¢ these days, and perhaps we should be aghast at spending $30 for the cheapest bottle of wine offered on the terrazzo floor of a lobby at the future Franklin Station hotel, but either way the preservation of our egalitarian institutions still is in your hands.
We can send a message, without the obstruction of cost, or distance, or plague. "Neither snow, nor rain, nor heat, nor gloom of night stays these couriers from the swift completion of their appointed rounds.” Add to that revered postal motto global pandemic and national polemic, equal access to your vote and the postal service which might carry it, becomes all the more pronounced.
“Forever / USA” – a simple enough message at the bottom of our stamps these days, meant to convey the useful lifetime and national origin of the 55¢ one spends to send a first-class letter, with a promised value of forever. No postage necessary on our ballots, but as I slipped mine into the mailbox, I was encouraged by the strikingly similar message we were all sending – “Forever, USA”
Vin Traverso
Napa County Landmarks
