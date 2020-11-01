The presidential 20 year curse

Since 1840, U.S. presidents who have been elected in the years ending in zero have been killed or have died of natural causes while in office, and one exception literally came within an inch of death.

William Henry Harrison who had the zero year curse placed on him before he became president. Elected in 1840, he died at the White House in 1841 of a very bad cold that developed into pneumonia he obtained after giving the longest inaugural address of any president. one hour and 40 minutes in the pouring rain and wind at the Capitol wearing no hat or overcoat.

Midway through the 20-year cycle, Zachary Taylor died in 1850 from dysentery after attending ceremonies at the Washington Monument. The July day was hot as he survived the stifling heat. When he returned to the White House, he ate cherries and ice cold milk, very soon afterward, he developed cramps and dysentery. It was believed flies landed on the unwashed cherries was the cause of his severe illness. He died after 16 months in office.

Abraham Lincoln, first elected in 1860 was assassinated in 1865.

James A. Garfield won the 1880 election was shot in the back in 1881, he died later the same year.