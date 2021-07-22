The Pro-life myth

In a recent letter to the editor, Mr. Howard Haupt tries to paint a pretty picture of the so-called Pro-life Campaign Against Women (“Napans committed to 40 Days for Life campaign,” July 12). Their denying that women have a right to choose is not mentioned, let alone respected in any of their literature.

Anyone that has had to walk the gauntlet at the Jefferson Street Planned Parenthood knows the intimidation extended to all that pass. The sidewalk there isn't safe for anyone, especially women.

The so-called, “Pro-Life Movement“ has little to do with protecting unborn babies. Like voter suppression, this is another way to keep a defenseless citizenry under their minority's thumb. Both anti-voter suppressionist and Pro-Choicers are the majority population in this country but small vocal and callous minorities are determined to keep women and minorities in bondage.

Chris d Craiker

Napa