The problem is structural

In rare violent crime cases, de-escalation, including verbal (speaking in a strong, calm, and compassionate manner) and non-verbal (being self-aware of one’s interpersonal and spatial safety) tactics are sufficient skill sets. Additionally, self-defense, an aspect of de-escalation, allows for defensive violence, converse to offensive violence, during momentary ruptures in non-violent communication to necessarily protect the immediate well-being of all applicable people.

Police officers don’t just make mistakes. They belong to an institution rooted in slave patrols aimed at controlling black and indigenous bodies. They enforced congressional slavery statues. They executed Jim Crow laws while committing white supremacist vigilante terrorism during post-Reconstruction.

Today, they continue to disproportionately kill people of color and perpetuate slavery in prisons due to a 13th Amendment loophole. The problem with policing isn’t a few rotten apples; the problem is the way police are structured.