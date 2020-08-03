The problem is structural

In response to "Imagining a world without police," by Debbi Hamilton (July 25):
Crystallized, it’s dialectically inevitable that my public blueprint ("An election strategy for change," July 20) enables law-and-order reactionaries to aspirationally counter police abolition via their own antithesis. Police abolition, a populist appeal, obligates progressives to capture the heart of populism.
I published my police abolition blueprint for three reasons: to inspire police abolitionists to run for local office, to persuade voters to support police abolition, and to lobby officeholders.
Your illogical counterfactual scenario, a Charles Mansonesque home invasion, is inconsistent with national and Napa crime statistics. According to a June 19, 2020 New York Times report, only 1% of service calls are for violent crimes. Napa's violent crime rate is 2.75%, lower than both the nation's (3.9%) and California's (4.23%) rates. Furthermore, the burglar is incentivized to avoid violent altercations during burglarization, to increase the burglar’s probability of success, by burglarizing empty homes.
In rare violent crime cases, de-escalation, including verbal (speaking in a strong, calm, and compassionate manner) and non-verbal (being self-aware of one’s interpersonal and spatial safety) tactics are sufficient skill sets. Additionally, self-defense, an aspect of de-escalation, allows for defensive violence, converse to offensive violence, during momentary ruptures in non-violent communication to necessarily protect the immediate well-being of all applicable people.
Police officers don’t just make mistakes. They belong to an institution rooted in slave patrols aimed at controlling black and indigenous bodies. They enforced congressional slavery statues. They executed Jim Crow laws while committing white supremacist vigilante terrorism during post-Reconstruction.
Today, they continue to disproportionately kill people of color and perpetuate slavery in prisons due to a 13th Amendment loophole. The problem with policing isn’t a few rotten apples; the problem is the way police are structured.
In 2012, former Vallejo Police Officer Sean Kenney killed Anton Barrett, Mario Romero, and Jeremiah Moore during a five month spree. He cost taxpayers $2.5 million in litigation. In 2019, he founded consultancy firm Line Driven Strategies, LLC, and trains students at Napa Valley College's police academy. I sure hope police training evolves from its current rotten apple retrograde state.
Your final paragraph highlights a key feature of Social Justice Training Centers: jobs. A public-public partnership between the City of Napa and Napa Valley College to develop a Social Justice Training Center creates profitable public sector jobs in an emergent social justice service industry. It’d also provide duel enrollment and new career pathways for high school students passionate about social justice.
I’m a former St. Helena School Trustee and would’ve happily moved to ratify the public-public partnership. And yes, if my friends and family are passionate for social justice work, I’d recommend to them a career in peace enforcement.
The International Union of Police Associations endorses President Trump while Trump troops goosestep through American streets. To escape fascism, it’s imperative to instantly oust police departments with peaceful counter-hegemonic ideological state apparatuses.
Alex Shantz
Napa
