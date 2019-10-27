I'm a fan of pubs. I got drawn into the craft beer thing quite accidentally. My favorite neighborhood pizza place was replaced by a micro brew pub.
A big attraction of the neighborhood pizza place for me was the social interaction. Well, it turns out that pubs are every bit as social as pizza places and the beer is more interesting. Plus somehow the beer enhances socializing.
My conversion to "socialism" is quite remarkable. In my younger days I was pretty much a loner. I had few friends and was quite content. My interest in other people grew gradually as I matured in age and in my faith, and over time I became less self centered and more interested in other people. I now enjoy socializing and look for opportunities to interact with others.
You might have guessed that this letter is not really about me. Actually I have something to say about words. Words like "socialism" and "capitalism" and I suppose other -isms. I think most people who knew me before I became socialistic like me better this way. People who are less self centered are generally more interesting and more pleasant company. So in this instance socialism worked.
Socialism, it seems to me, implies focus on society. I think this is a good thing. A healthy social life is desirable to most people I'm sure. An orderly society is a good thing. A just and fair society is preferred and acceptable to most people as well.
Every "ism", you will probably agree, carries with it some potential for both good and bad and whatever the ism, people determine the effectual outcome. Even in capitalistic America there exist social programs that are acceptable to most citizens; some would even say such programs are necessary. Of course any government run program can and will be criticized for lack of efficiency and effectiveness.
Capitalism of course implies focus on capital, money, wealth. Capitalists presume that their ism is good for everyone and also presume that everyone can achieve an acceptable level of wealth according to their abilities.
The problem with this ism is of course the people behind the system. Capitalism values wealth above people with the implicit idea that everyone will benefit from the system.
My reflection on this issue led me to the conclusion that my home town some years ago chose capital over community. A once rural economy was ironically transformed into a tourism mecca in the name of agricultural preservation. Napa Valley 60 years ago had in fact a quite diverse agriculture. There was however, no particular draw to Napa. We were all "prune pickers."
When fame came to Napa, the powers that be decided that their nascent empires might be challenged by an influx of people who might want to do something that would restrict their vision and (probably thinking it would, after all, be good for everyone) built a wall around their proposed empire. They called this the Agricultural Preserve. It amounts to the Wine, Food, Tourism Industry Preserve, of course.
The newest irony is that now that the land is too valuable for people to actually live on it, the W.F.T.I.P. cannot get the help they need to maintain the growth that is necessary to "raise the tide."
I don't know that those in power had ulterior motives. I suspect they had, in their thinking, good purpose in their actions. The problem with good intentions is that they often lead to unintended destruction.
It's easy to say that a more socialistic vision of the future would have included some thought and planning for traffic, housing and all that goes into a refocused economy. Maybe it would work if that had happened. I suspect not though. Those who have power wield it to their advantage.
When wine became power everything about the valley became the servant of wine. Now it seems even the solution must be subservient to wine.
I suspect that the "powers that be" don't want thousands more inhabitants in Napa. What they want is more tourists. Thus building "affordable" housing for the needed help might solve some problems. But because the goal is perpetuation of the capitalistic endeavor, society in general will not benefit. Rather it only makes way for more complications.
Whether your future is focused on tech, consumer sales, or tourism/entertainment, makes no difference when the power over society is divorced from the society. The wealthy in a capitalist system become the ruling class. This fits perfectly with the "self-made" image of American success and, unless there is intervention, the rich get richer and the poor get displaced. The system does nothing for the supposed idea of equality except expose the myth.
Rich Hazeltine
Napa