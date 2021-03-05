The real civil war

I rarely, if ever, agree with Paul Moser but he did get something right in his last letter ("Trump’s undeclared civil war," March 1).
I agree we are in a civil war of sorts but not the one he thinks. He says it's because of that evil Donald Trump. He got that wrong.
The present civil war started in the 1960s with student protests against the Vietnam War, the birth of the Black Panther Party, the moral and sexual revolution, the Chicago Seven, the Symbionese Liberation Army and other assorted radical leftist groups. They created a divide like we hadn't seen in this country since the American Civil War.
That divide widens year after year as those young revolutionaries grew into positions of power and influence in the media, education. entertainment and politics.
Then along comes Donald Trump. The personification of everything they hated to the point of hysterics. Before he was inaugurated Democrats started impeachment proceedings. They never accepted his election and continued throughout his presidency to try to destroy him and sully anyone who supported him.
We were called deplorables, cowards, spineless enablers of Trump. Astro Turf and worse.
Madonna said "I have thought an awful lot about blowing up the White House." If them ain't fightin' words, I don't know what are. Maxine Waters told her supporters, “Let’s make sure we show up wherever we have to show up. And if you see anybody from that Cabinet in a restaurant, in a department store, at a gasoline station, you get out and you create a crowd. And you push back on them. And you tell them they’re not welcome anymore, anywhere."
Wow.
Then to top it off. after Trump left the presidency, the Democrats tried to impeach him for the second time.
No wonder after over four years of this the 74 million people who voted for him in 2020 were a little ticked off.
I do not condone what a small violent group did on Jan 6 at all. Contrary to what CNN and MSNBC reported through, the vast majority of Trump supporters were not involved in the violence nor supported it. Still don't.
Civil war? If we let the Left's continued march towards division keep escalating, creating more PC culture leading to cancel culture leading to the destruction of people's lives and Nazi-style symbolic book burnings, you ain't seen nothin' yet, Paul. A civil war like that should worry us all.
Kent Cohea
Napa
CHECK OUT THE WEEK IN CARTOONS