The real civil war

Madonna said "I have thought an awful lot about blowing up the White House." If them ain't fightin' words, I don't know what are. Maxine Waters told her supporters, “Let’s make sure we show up wherever we have to show up. And if you see anybody from that Cabinet in a restaurant, in a department store, at a gasoline station, you get out and you create a crowd. And you push back on them. And you tell them they’re not welcome anymore, anywhere."

Wow.

Then to top it off. after Trump left the presidency, the Democrats tried to impeach him for the second time.

No wonder after over four years of this the 74 million people who voted for him in 2020 were a little ticked off.

I do not condone what a small violent group did on Jan 6 at all. Contrary to what CNN and MSNBC reported through, the vast majority of Trump supporters were not involved in the violence nor supported it. Still don't.

Civil war? If we let the Left's continued march towards division keep escalating, creating more PC culture leading to cancel culture leading to the destruction of people's lives and Nazi-style symbolic book burnings, you ain't seen nothin' yet, Paul. A civil war like that should worry us all.

