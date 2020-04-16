The reality of the virus

Dear U.S. Attorney General Barr: You stated that the current shelter-in-place restrictions were too draconian and that businesses should be reopened by the end of April.
Before that happens, I would like to invite you to visit any number of hospitals that are “hosting” COVID-19 patients -- you and every other person who believes these measures are too strict, too long, too oppressive.
Oh, and I am so sorry. Protective equipment is available only to medical personnel. That’s okay though. I am sure all of you will be well protected by your belief that the rest of us are making more of this than we should.
In the meantime, I will continue to stay home, practice social distancing, and maybe we’ll see you on the other side of all this.
Jim Gunther
Napa
