The Republican Partisan Kama Sutra: a minority position

Details will need to be ironed out.

At times like this, I think of the classic words of author Sam Lipsyte: If you haven’t got anything nice to say, you’re probably beginning to understand the situation.

If there is any good news in a country where paranoid political fantasies are more plentiful than food trucks — and truth itself is on life-support — it can be summed up in two points.

One, the people who embrace the weirdest and most dangerous ideas in the national conversation today are easily identifiable. No surprise that they are almost all Republicans. According to a recent Politico/Morning Consult poll, 29% of them believe that the former “president” will indeed be reinstated. How big a surprise can it be that the same rough percentage of party members has adopted equally bizarre positions on two of the most fundamental issues facing America today?

Take climate change: A Gallup poll taken earlier this year revealed that 23% of Republicans believe that the predicted, disastrous effects of climate change will never come to pass. The number of Democrats who hold that view is 1%.