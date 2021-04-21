The River school program can't just be replanted

We are at the day for the NVUSD Board of Trustees potential vote to close Harvest and River Middle Schools, a decision that will have a profound negative impact on our community.
There has yet to be evidence provided as to why the proposed “wall to wall DLI Middle School Language Academy” concept cannot be developed and promoted at the current Harvest Middle School site. What is the rationale for moving the already established DLI program across town? Will a new campus be able to reduce DLI attrition at the middle school level? 5th and 6th grade families at NVLA and Pueblo Vista should be surveyed to ask that question. That hasn't happened. Moving forward with a plan that displaces two established programs for an undeveloped idea with no contingency plan is extremely short sighted.
It’s also clear that while the Napa community continues to show a high demand for what River School has to offer, there are forces at the district level that do not value student needs that are outside of a few narrowly defined criteria.
One of the bullets noted in the Middle School Redesign Guiding Principles under “Program Excellence” is “increases access to academic programs, socio-emotional learning, and enrichment programs to the greatest number of students.” How does eliminating River School align with this principle? It has become apparent that even after 26 years, there is a lack of understanding about what makes River School valuable and unique. This knowledge deficit has been demonstrated not only by representatives from other middle schools, but by district administration and the Board of Trustees as well.
River School does not succeed because of a “curriculum.” The SEL (Social Emotional Learning) that happens on the River School campus is due to the carefully developed culture. It’s not a curriculum that can be purchased or “sprinkled” on the other schools. In a normal non-pandemic year, River School teachers sign an MOU agreeing to increased student contact time that is outside of their contract. I’m not talking about working longer hours, I’m talking about more time spent with students.
It’s more than Advisories, Teams, and looping curriculum. The River School culture is also developed through the special LMS (Life Mastery Skills) period, by the Agreement System, by the Listening Groups and a host of other ways that students are taught about how their actions in the River School community and the world impact everyone around them. Most have heard about River School’s Four Rs (Responsibility, Responsiveness, Resourcefulness, Respect) but it’s more than that. This is not a program that can be easily replicated. Without 100% voluntary staff buy-in at other sites, the program will die.
We don’t need to be reminded of the pain and suffering that our community has endured in the past decade. Earthquakes, floods, fires, and a worldwide pandemic are all things that are outside of our control. School closures are not outside of our control. These are conscious decisions being made that will be devastating for hundreds of families. Why punish the children of Napa for the poor decisions of past NVUSD administrators?
The narrative that has been cultivated since last fall is that River School has played a major role in the fiscal woes of NVUSD. It's a strategy that is strangely familiar. Tell people that a particular group or institution is taking resources away from their children. Cite data without context. Create a narrative that insinuates this group to be undeserving. Accuse prior administration of being the creators of this current crisis. Paint yourself as the savior. The culture that is being created is divisive and full of mistrust.
The recommendation to close Harvest and River that emerged from the gerrymandered Middle School Redesign Task Force is a foolish one that ultimately, benefits no one.
Trustees: Do the work needed to find another solution. The children of Napa are counting on you.
Wendy Beltrami
Napa