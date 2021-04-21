The River school program can't just be replanted

We are at the day for the NVUSD Board of Trustees potential vote to close Harvest and River Middle Schools, a decision that will have a profound negative impact on our community.

There has yet to be evidence provided as to why the proposed “wall to wall DLI Middle School Language Academy” concept cannot be developed and promoted at the current Harvest Middle School site. What is the rationale for moving the already established DLI program across town? Will a new campus be able to reduce DLI attrition at the middle school level? 5th and 6th grade families at NVLA and Pueblo Vista should be surveyed to ask that question. That hasn't happened. Moving forward with a plan that displaces two established programs for an undeveloped idea with no contingency plan is extremely short sighted.

It’s also clear that while the Napa community continues to show a high demand for what River School has to offer, there are forces at the district level that do not value student needs that are outside of a few narrowly defined criteria.