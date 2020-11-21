The role of the media in healing/uniting our country

You published a cartoon by Nick Anderson on Nov. 16 which showed Trump receiving a "loser" salute from a U.S. Marine NCO.

This is disrespectful to both the Marine Corps and the office of the President; and is exactly what the media should not be doing. It incites those who supported Trump and contributes to deepening the divide in this country.

First of all, no Marine would do this. We respected our Commander-in-Chief, regardless of what we thought of him.

Second, it demonstrates the media's negative role in keeping us at each other's throats with our political opponents.

Why don't you take the high road and stop Trump-bashing, thereby setting an example to other media outlets? Perhaps it doesn't sell newspapers.

Can you imagine the positive effect on our country if the conservative media reported the truth, with bias, of course, but respect, too, and the mainstream and liberal media did the same?

Trump set an example for all of us, unfortunately, it wasn't a good one. But the media is guilty of the same things — stretching the truth (sometimes ignoring it altogether) and being disrespectful, as in the cartoon you published.