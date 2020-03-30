The rural healthcare crisis

Despite its wealth, Napa County and its residents still face the same healthcare challenges as all rural areas. Many residents, lacking employer-provided insurance, must purchase Obamacare plans that cost up to 40% more than in urban areas.

These plans often come with such high deductibles that families can’t afford to use them for anything except emergencies.

Some plans have few doctors in their networks, forcing Napa residents to travel to other counties. We also must hope that our two hospitals don’t suffer the same fate as the 166 rural hospitals that have closed since 2005. These closures will cause a shortage of emergency care for rural Americans during the current pandemic.

It doesn’t have to be this way. Single-payer Medicare For All would cover all Americans for all necessary care without the burden of co-pays, deductibles, and insurance company hassles.

Even better, it would end the archaic fee-for-service payment model that punishes rural hospitals that don’t have a consistent flow of patients.