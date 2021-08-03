It is just a joy to attend St. Helena’s Concerts in the Park. Great music, food and wine and of course seeing old friends and making new ones. Thanks to Family Dentistry and the Chamber for making it happen.
It started with a 2-and-a-half year old named Sebastian. He is enchanted by police officers and as we sat near the police station towards the back of the crowd, a secret door opened upon Lyman Park on the side of the building. A door that we have seen a hundred times but yet not actually seen it. It just blends into the building.
Out stepped a tall police officer, Officer Randall Stephenson, and Sebastian lit up with a big smile on his face. And Officer Stephenson smiled back. With his mother’s encouragement, he went to say hello. Officer Stephenson crouched down to his level and from a small notebook he had in his pocket, produced a Silver Police Star sticker and handed it to the small boy. It appears that this police officer carries those stickers all the time, just in case.
And so the next two concerts happen. We all sit in the same spot, the secret door opens and Officer Stephenson presents yet more stickers to Sebastian. And then the fourth and final concert happens. This time a young girl is on the next blanket. The door opens and Sebastian knows he is going to get his sticker. The little girls sees that if she says hello, she will also get a sticker. And before you know it, our little citizens spread the word somehow and there is a run on the secret door. Officer Stephenson had to bolt inside the station to get more stickers while Dispatcher Stephanie Yin kept the young ones engaged.
There is nothing more rewarding than to see a little 3-year-old in a pink ballerina tutu with a Silver Police sticker on her tummy and a big smile on her face.
I want to say thank you to both Officer Stephenson and Dispatcher Yin for taking a few minutes of their day to present the police force to our children in such a positive way.
Elaine Montaine-Watson
St. Helena