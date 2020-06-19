The secret is education

Lately we are living through a time that is difficult for everyone. Not only are we trying to live through a pandemic, but most importantly we are trying to fight and demonstrate against systemic racism at the hands of law enforcement.
As much as I try to stay current in today’s issues and hear about law enforcement reform in today's discussions, it has surprised me that not much has been discussed about the level of education most of the individuals in the law enforcement have endured.
As a professional researcher within my field in education, I would like to touch on a perspective that I believe has yet to be discussed when it comes to reform in law enforcement. That perspective is, education.
At local colleges where the “Basic Law Enforcement Academy” is offered, it is stated that: Candidates for the Basic Academy must be a high school graduate or have passed the General Education Development Test (California Government Code Section 1031(e)). Cadets must be at least 18 years of age for peace officer employment. It is strongly suggested that all cadets reach the age of 21 by the time they graduate from the Academy (Napa Valley College). It is also stated that it is typically a 23-week program or 6 months (College of the Redwoods).
Given these minimum requirements to be accepted into an academy, one must ask themselves, “Where is the real education occurring for these individuals?”
It is a questionable thought that someone at such an early age can be an enforcer of the law with a gun without as much education as a teacher, a doctor, or even a lawyer. An important role to reforming law enforcement should start in the beginnings of such a path.
It is important that with the talks of reform, politicians make this be a career where a 4 year college degree leads to the path of law enforcement before joining an academy. The length of the academy should also be considered to be a longer process than just a 6-month academy. For example, an individual who wants to be a lawyer to protect someone from unlawful things has much more schooling than those enforcing the law.
Overall, my intention is to bring more to the conversation of law enforcement reform. I also aspire it can help shed some light into how we can help with the reform and incorporate education to do so.
Danny Moreno
Napa
