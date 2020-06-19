The secret is education

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-433-5056 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Lately we are living through a time that is difficult for everyone. Not only are we trying to live through a pandemic, but most importantly we are trying to fight and demonstrate against systemic racism at the hands of law enforcement.

As much as I try to stay current in today’s issues and hear about law enforcement reform in today's discussions, it has surprised me that not much has been discussed about the level of education most of the individuals in the law enforcement have endured.

As a professional researcher within my field in education, I would like to touch on a perspective that I believe has yet to be discussed when it comes to reform in law enforcement. That perspective is, education.

At local colleges where the “Basic Law Enforcement Academy” is offered, it is stated that: Candidates for the Basic Academy must be a high school graduate or have passed the General Education Development Test (California Government Code Section 1031(e)). Cadets must be at least 18 years of age for peace officer employment. It is strongly suggested that all cadets reach the age of 21 by the time they graduate from the Academy (Napa Valley College). It is also stated that it is typically a 23-week program or 6 months (College of the Redwoods).