I'm giving a special shout-out to the entire congregation of the Napa Methodist Church. One recent weekend, we introduced the first annual Compassion Weekend doing service projects for our community, with the help of the entire congregation from age 3 to age 90 and older.
On Saturday, we assembled and delivered 69 dinner sacks to the Napa South County Shelter, On Sunday our teens assembled 60 toiletry kits for the South County Shelter and our Sunday school kids made adorable flower pots for home-bound congregants.
Everyone participated by donating items for the toiletry kits, sewing cloth bags for the toiletry kits as opposed to using plastic, making lunches, donating money or working on an art project. It was truly an amazing weekend, as we embraced the words of Mahatma Gandhi: "The simplest acts of kindness are by far more powerful than a thousand heads bowing in prayer.”
Liz Marks
Napa