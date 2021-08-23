The situation as I see it

To me it feels as if the apocalypse may be upon us right now.

Natural disasters occur more often than normal does allow.

Earthquakes, fires, floods or lack of water we’ve seen in the past;

but the increase in frequency and magnitude didn’t seem to last.

Wars and disease like COVID overwhelm those whom they affect

but history gives us clues how to handle them if we’d just reflect.

Yet we, or some of us, ignore previous ways to address disease

like anti-vaxxers who with vaccines seem to have great unease.

It is bad for them, it’s bad for all of us, and worse yet that some

won’t even mask-up which actually, to me, seems kind of dumb.

As for war, it is always going on somewhere in this world of ours.

Rather than use diplomacy we tend to use our military powers.

Disputes or wars cause migration events creating still more grief