How much of this can we take and still survive
as a democracy imperfect yet somewhat alive?
Our president acts as if he is above the law.
Can’t the Republicans see that as a big flaw?
The Constitution he interprets in strange ways -
that he has extraordinary powers does amaze.
Maybe a sitting president cannot be indicted
though after out of office he might be so cited.
But for now, he claims he has absolute immunity
so many laws and norms he breaks with impunity.
He admires dictators and is a would-be-one himself.
The rule limiting him to two terms he’d like to shelve.
He’s been impeached and while he doesn’t like that
he’s unhappy that upon the articles Pelosi has sat.
But now the trial is finally just about to begin
with an outcome predicted as a presidential win.
If so, it gives him license to do more of the same
so, he will continue to play and win at this game.
Our reputation in this world as a country of laws
and a reliable ally to many is now but a lost cause.
His word cannot be trusted as he lies very much
and changes his story about his reasons and such.
A cult leader he has become without any doubt
His followers who still after three years still shout
“Lock her up” about Hillary whose office he just
may have stolen with Putin’s help. He feels he must
drive a case that has been investigated to death
with no charges to bring. With his very last breath
he’ll egg them all on with a rallying cry for the masses
to denigrate opponents yet criminal friends get passes.
Now with attempts to get Ukraine to help him this time,
he withheld badly needed aid worth more than a dime.
He’d shoot somebody on 5th avenue and no one would care?
That’s the power of a cult leader because no one would dare.
Folks he has brainwashed you and the Kool-Aid you’re drinking.
One day you’ll wake up and say, “now just what was I thinking?”
By then my friends it might be a bit too late for all of us
for he’ll have thrown our democracy right under the bus.
It is a partisan mess this country is in right now thanks to him
and he’s assassinated an evil but important man just on a whim.
The fallout now just tallies 176 innocent lives in a plane
but it is possible that more revenge could down on us rain.
He is hazardous to our health whether you believe it or not
when we remove him from office, we’ll be a less anxious lot.
Dorothy Northey
Yountville