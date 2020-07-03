× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

All lives won’t matter until black lives matter. This ”all lives matter” is simply a deflection from the fact that black lives have never mattered.

Let’s look at the nonsense that the statues of Confederate leaders are a part of the South’s history and heritage. The statues were put up 30 to 90 years after the South’s ruling class’s failed attempt to prolong slavery and their profits. These statues were created to promote white supremacy, Jim Crow Laws, the KKK, and segregation. It’s time to get rid of them.

The South lost the Civil War; get over it. If you want to celebrate slavery and white supremacy by waving or wearing a flag, I suggest you use the last one exhibited at Appomattox Court House by Confederate forces. It was the white flag of surrender and losers. The color should please you.

If you continue to cling to the ridiculous notion that the Confederate flag is a symbol of some noble heritage, I direct you to Kathy Bennett’s rant at the Branson, Missouri Black Lives Matter protest. Google it and have a barf bag handy.

Even Mississippi’s government has at long last come to its senses. Good.