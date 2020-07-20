The stakes are high in Napa mayoral election

We are heading into what promises to be among the most contentious and expensive campaign cycles in history. Everything is on the line—your vote could support integrity, dignity, honesty, or it could support division, deceitfulness, and recklessness.
Did you think I was talking about the presidential election? My goodness, no. My anxiety stems from our very own Napa mayoral election.
On the one hand, we have candidate Scott Sedgley, who as a result of his eight years on the city council and long career as a Napa firefighter, comes to this race as an intelligent, competent, informed, and resilient community leader. He is trustworthy and committed to serving our community.
On the other hand, we have Doris Gentry, who has shown time and again that she lacks the knowledge and temperament that our community deserves from its leaders. Her positions on issues are inexplicably erratic —it’s often impossible to know what side of an issue she’s on, even while giving her reasoning for voting.
For example, during the Napa Oaks vote, she spent several minutes denouncing the development project and its many flaws, and then turned around and voted to approve it. Keep in mind that her campaign donor list includes Davidon Homes, the developer for the project.
Doris has touted that she’s a “family-friendly” candidate, yet she voted to approve the recent cardroom at the old home of Compadres, one of our last truly family-friendly restaurants. She pushed for the project to be open 24 hours, to have as many tables as they wanted, and to serve alcohol on site. Maybe it’s because the cardroom developer gave her thousands of dollars in campaign contributions?
Most recently, Doris supported and publicly encouraged businesses to violate the state’s closure orders to prevent the spread of COVID-19. She has been photographed in public several times proudly defying the face mask order, and she is vocally against mask enforcement. What kind of leader encourages others to break laws intended to protect the health and safety of our community? Maybe it’s because she received campaign contributions from these businesses.
The choice is not between two capable council members who happen to have significant political differences. One candidate is suitable to be our next mayor and the other is clearly unfit for the job. (Please see David Sedaris’ “Undecided,” published Oct. 27, 2008 in the New Yorker for a better description of the choices in this election.)
Because of COVID-19, nothing is normal anymore, including how campaigns function. Because of the shelter- in-place order, it’s somewhat irresponsible for candidates to go door-to-door asking for votes. Scott Sedgley needs your help getting the word out—please visit his website for more information: ScottSedgley.com. Take a lawn sign, volunteer to help, endorse him, and make sure your neighbors understand the seriousness of this election.
Ellyn Elson
Napa
