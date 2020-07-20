The stakes are high in Napa mayoral election

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

We are heading into what promises to be among the most contentious and expensive campaign cycles in history. Everything is on the line—your vote could support integrity, dignity, honesty, or it could support division, deceitfulness, and recklessness.

Did you think I was talking about the presidential election? My goodness, no. My anxiety stems from our very own Napa mayoral election.

On the one hand, we have candidate Scott Sedgley, who as a result of his eight years on the city council and long career as a Napa firefighter, comes to this race as an intelligent, competent, informed, and resilient community leader. He is trustworthy and committed to serving our community.

On the other hand, we have Doris Gentry, who has shown time and again that she lacks the knowledge and temperament that our community deserves from its leaders. Her positions on issues are inexplicably erratic —it’s often impossible to know what side of an issue she’s on, even while giving her reasoning for voting.

For example, during the Napa Oaks vote, she spent several minutes denouncing the development project and its many flaws, and then turned around and voted to approve it. Keep in mind that her campaign donor list includes Davidon Homes, the developer for the project.