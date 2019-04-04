In response to the reader letter entitled “Schiff Should Resign” (April 1), the writer asserts “Representative Schiff has proven himself to be a liar and lacks the intelligence to serve on the House Intelligence Committee and his post in Congress.”
After 34 indictments or guilty pleas from Trump’s inner circle during the Mueller investigation and several spin-off investigations still underway, Representative Schiff’s concerns are viable and should be taken seriously until all details (redactions included) of the Mueller Report and outcomes of pending/future indictments and charges play out.
I do agree with the statement that a politician who lies “should resign and is not needed by either side of the aisle.” My question is this: Are the same people asking for Schiff’s resignation demanding the same from a president who has lied to the American people 8,158 times during his first two years In office?
Laura Larson
Napa