The Stars of Sorrow
Sept. 11 Memories

The Stars of Sorrow

Clad Trevor, right, uses binoculars to get a closer look from a pier along the East River in the Queens Borough of New York as smoke billows from the World Trade Towers Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2001.

In 2001, we lived in Napa. Our eldest was due to start college in New Hampshire that very day. We had taken her there and were due to head back from Boston on Sept. 13. Our other children were staying with friends in the area. We saw the second crash live on TV.

Since I knew we wouldn't be able to fly home, we scrambled to make arrangements to stay longer. I wanted to call our friends from a phone in a Nashua bookstore, but two other ladies were hogging it. When I interrupted them and told them why I needed to use the phone, one said, "That's where they will hit next!" Obviously, they had never visited our county of vineyards and low-rise buildings.

We ended up driving cross country in a rental truck to get back to Napa.

I still have a pillow I stitched on the way home; I call it Stars of Sorrow.

Janet Perry

Vallejo

