I am an eighth grader enrolled in the Harvest Middle School, which is an International Baccalaureate (IB) school. Being an International Baccalaureate school means that Harvest Middle School is one of around 5,000 schools globally, that endorse the IB curriculum. The IB curriculum helps students develop their creativity, communication, and global understanding skills, along with their critical and reflective thinking skills that are all crucial for future development.
At an International Baccalaureate school, completing a Community Project is a vital requirement for all eighth graders because it incorporates all the skills and traits students have been developing throughout their middle school years.
Recently, it has come to my attention that Napa contains many volunteer organizations that are crucial to support our local community. I have personally involved myself with one such institution called The Table for my IB Community Project. Through my involvement, I have experienced the many incredible things this organization does for our local community, and I hope to share my experiences with you in this letter.
The Table was founded after the devastation of the 1986 Napa River flood, with the shared goal of “Providing a nutritious meal to anyone in need.” From its establishment, The Table has been a nonprofit organization and all funding The Table receives is acquired through donations or grant proposals.
In Napa, The Table and The Napa Food Bank are the primary components of the food program. Since hunger continues to be a critical issue, with an astounding 4,574,710 people grappling with hunger in the state of California alone, over 30 faith and civic groups in the local Napa community help out by volunteering, making The Table a valuable local community project.
The local community groups show so much support that each group volunteers once a month on every weekday to provide a meal to those who are hungry, although in recent years The Table has not been able to serve meals on the weekends due to a lack of funding and volunteers.
With hard work and dedication that this organization demonstrates, over 40,000 meals are able to be served to those who are hungry in our local community each year.
As part of my involvement with The Table, I had the good fortune to be able to volunteer with a family friend who has been involved with the organization for over 30 years. Together, we volunteered with the Presbyterian Church faith group.
While I volunteered, I experienced the incredible dedication and hard work the community members showed in their own volunteer work as they help feed those who were less fortunate. Along with the work ethic of the community group, I was also able to understand the pride they took in their work along with the respect and gratitude they felt from those receiving a meal.
From my experiences with this organization, I have developed a new understanding and empathy for the people struggling with hunger and the people who dedicate their time to help their fellow human beings. I hope that my experiences will inspire more people to make a difference in the world and our local community.
I also encourage you to visit The Table’s website (napatable.org) where you can sign up to volunteer your time or donate to help those who are not as fortunate. If you are unable to, I hope you can at least help by sharing the information you have learned to advocate for the incredible things this organization does.
Carlo DeIanni
Napa