This letter is in response to the article "Coffee, Tea and Me: The Osaka Tiger Club" by Lynne Champlin published on Aug. 5. In the article, Mrs. Champlin uses the term “exotic” twice in reference to a biracial Australian man that she met during her travels. No such term was applied to the man’s wife, who is white.
Though used as a seemingly harmless descriptor in the article, I am writing this letter to request the Register cease publishing phrases that describe people of Asian descent as “exotic.” Merriam Webster defines “Exotic” as things originating from a distant country, strikingly beautiful, or a form of dance that is highly sexualized. For the following reasons listed below, the connotation of the term “Exotic” is highly damaging when used to describe a person’s heritage or appearance.
The history of the word “Exotic” applied to people is fraught with corruption and abuse. In the late 1800s, early 1900s, exhibitions of indigenous people opened throughout Europe and America. Heavily used in advertising, exhibitions of the “Exotic” did not draw audiences in to learn about a culture and get to know people from other places on a human level, it was merely for audiences to gawk at the supposed savagery of these ethnic groups. These zoos stripped their residents of their humanity and autonomy, imprisoning them for the sake of entertainment.
One more recent example of this issue being addressed in American literature can be found in the memoir "Farewell to Manzanar" by Jeanne W. Houston. After Jeanne’s release from her childhood imprisonment in Manzanar, a Japanese internment camp active in the 1940s, Jeanne describes the difficult adjustment back into American society.
The very racial features that landed Jeanne, and thousands of Americans in the camps, went from provoking fear to fascination. She describes being called “exotic” by her classmates as making her feel perpetually different despite being a natural-born citizen.
In contemporary culture, Rachel Kuo, a blogger for Everyday Feminism, echoes this sentiment when she writes, “although I am from the Midwest, I often get treated like a piece of tropical fruit.”
As the mother of a biracial daughter, wife to a man who was naturalized and a local Napan, I urge the Register to consider its entire audience and eliminate the use of “exotic.” As an interracial family, we already feel a sense of otherness when we walk out the door. I ask the Register’s support in taking this one small step toward supporting its readers of color in feeling fully part of the community; in achieving a status of “us” not “them."
Michelle Singh
Napa