The things we need to know

On behalf of all residents of Napa County and the greater community, I urgently request Napa County officials post the following information on the county website for all to see. There is fast-growing unease in the community about the lack of information. Here are the suggested facts to publish and keep up to date in real time:

-- Number of COVID testing kits in Napa County;

-- Number of people tested thus far;

-- Number of negative results;

-- Number of positive results;

-- Number of mild cases;

-- Number of critical cases;

-- Number of deaths;

-- List of age and gender of deceased.

Peter Rubissow

Napa

Editors note: The county has extensive COVID-19-related information at countyofnapa.org/2739/Coronavirus.

