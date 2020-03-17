The things we need to know

On behalf of all residents of Napa County and the greater community, I urgently request Napa County officials post the following information on the county website for all to see. There is fast-growing unease in the community about the lack of information. Here are the suggested facts to publish and keep up to date in real time:
-- Number of COVID testing kits in Napa County;
-- Number of people tested thus far;
-- Number of negative results;
-- Number of positive results;
-- Number of mild cases;
-- Number of critical cases;
-- Number of deaths;
-- List of age and gender of deceased.
Peter Rubissow
Napa
Editors note: The county has extensive COVID-19-related information at countyofnapa.org/2739/Coronavirus.