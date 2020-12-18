The threads that remain

Today, we are very much aware of our life-giving social threads, the ways that we connect to others, especially in the face of the frail biological threads that make our cells vulnerable to the COVID virus. Both kinds of threads are now part of our lives. One is vulnerable to death; the other is an invitation to life. Choose life, then, by attending to the (social) threads that remain.

Every choice, every gesture, every action that we take;

They are all part of the fabric of the shared lives that we make.

Woven close to one another by the frail threads we contain.

Let us care for and deliver on the best threads that remain.

As the breeze in the forest reaches every smallest place,

As the bright sun in the heavens touches gently every face,

Let the warm love that we harbor be released in every case,

So that all that makes us human may each silent need embrace.

We are all tied together in a world that is our home.

In the silence of the night stars, we are bright stars of our own.