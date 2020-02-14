Friends of the Napa River wholeheartedly supports the proposed Measure K.
We would like to thank the Editorial Board of the Napa Valley Register for their supportive insight when writing a couple of days ago: “No time to waste on protecting our open space“ (Feb. 2).
We would like to add to this headline “No time to waste on protecting our open space, watersheds, lakes, streams and Napa River.” In their text the Editorial Board adroitly confirmed “Those wildlands and open ranges are not just scenic, but, when properly managed, they protect our water supplies, help mitigate climate change and reduce the risk of wildfires.“
These urgently needed protections will be enhanced by passage of Measure K. The Editorial Board continued “The measure also specifies that a key priority is preserving wildlands around the county’s lakes and reservoirs, explicitly putting water quality at the top of the priority list.“
Measure K will also allow local cities to become partners in funding parks and trails with public access to the Napa River.
These objectives of K are consistent with and support the FONR mission "to be the community's voice for the protection, restoration, responsible development and celebration of the Napa River and its watershed through education and advocacy."
The time is now to vote Yes on Measure K.
Bernhard Krevet, President
Friends of the Napa River