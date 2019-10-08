I’m sure I’m not the first and won’t be the last: why is Napa and surrounding areas charging rents as to drive out good, hard-working families? It’s a disgrace. I lived there for over 40 years.
Why? I just want to know why? My family has had to leave just to be able to eat.
There’s no good reason to charge $3,000 for an outhouse; you get the picture.
I’m embarrassed to tell people where I came from. The town I grew up in doesn’t exist any more. The day it tried to become San Francisco was when I realized I had to leave . The entire state has turned into Sodom and Gomorrah and sadly the governor and on down the line don’t care.
Napa is just one example. It breaks my heart to see how people treat each other. It’s the haves or the have-nots, no middle; just tourists and the harvesters and winery owners.
It’s beautiful, but to see it turning into a money-hungry town is so sad. The rents are beyond horrible. I hope Napa is proud of what it’s done to good people. It makes me sick to see the town I grew up in disappearing daily.
Congratulations for turning into a pit.
Cassie Foley
Meridian, Idaho