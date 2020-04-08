The tricky question of who gets limited ventilators

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The advent of the coronavirus crisis has dramatically raised the issue of the use of ventilators to support countless numbers of people across the nation and the world with COVID-19 virus who frequently suffer severe respiratory problems.

This crisis raises the need to now carefully review the triage criteria for the initiation and termination of the use of ventilators, especially when ventilators are not sufficiently available to match the numbers of patients suffering and dying of respiratory failure. We now need to review the triage criteria decisions involved in the initiation and termination of the use of ventilators being used by living patients. The coronavirus crisis has scaled these triage decisions up to involve thousands of patients in treatment settings all over our nation and all parts of the world.

In my work experience with people with severe mental and developmental disabilities, triage decisions involving the removal of ventilators are made much more difficult when advance directives for the patient on a ventilator are not available.