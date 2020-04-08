The tricky question of who gets limited ventilators

The advent of the coronavirus crisis has dramatically raised the issue of the use of ventilators to support countless numbers of people across the nation and the world with COVID-19 virus who frequently suffer severe respiratory problems.
This crisis raises the need to now carefully review the triage criteria for the initiation and termination of the use of ventilators, especially when ventilators are not sufficiently available to match the numbers of patients suffering and dying of respiratory failure. We now need to review the triage criteria decisions involved in the initiation and termination of the use of ventilators being used by living patients. The coronavirus crisis has scaled these triage decisions up to involve thousands of patients in treatment settings all over our nation and all parts of the world.
In my work experience with people with severe mental and developmental disabilities, triage decisions involving the removal of ventilators are made much more difficult when advance directives for the patient on a ventilator are not available.
The law provides that advance directives are to be prepared by the individual while they are still legally competent to make conditional life-sustaining or life-ending decisions. Court-appointed conservators are legally authorized to prepare advance directives on behalf of persons who are assessed as incapable of consenting to the provisions of an advanced directive on their own behalf. Many of the patients with mental and developmental disabilities who we encounter do not have court-appointed conservators.
What triage criteria then become the "default" criteria for placing or removing ventilators for people with mental and developmental disabilities?
-- The consensus wishes of family members of severely disabled adults, despite the family members' lack of legal authority to make such decisions. We note that family members are the parties most likely to bring legal actions against the physicians or hospitals who are involved in the decisions to start or remove ventilators for living persons.
-- The triage decision is viewed as a medical decision based on the predicted ability or inability of the patient to ever recover independent respiration.
-- The assessed ability or inability of the severely disabled patient to cooperate in treatment and rehabilitation, based primarily, most often, on the patient's level of cognitive capacity.
-- The patient's status in terms of ongoing multiple organ failure that will clearly limit the patient from regaining his or her health.
-- The triage decision may be based on the spurious criterion of the patient's assessed ability or inability to enjoy "quality of life."
Finally, when the supply of ventilators and the respiratory needs of thousands of patients simply cannot be matched across hundreds of treatment of treatment settings, the triage decisions will occur, not primarily as a "treatment decision," but by the accidental happenstance of the availability of a patient in crisis with respiratory failure. Removing ventilators in these circumstances may also be decided on the basis of happenstance.
This review and finding our community consensus for making triage decisions, while very uncomfortable for many of us, is urgent, and becomes more compelling every day as we weather the current coronavirus crisis.
David E. Loberg
Napa
