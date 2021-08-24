The true Americans

Thank you George Altamura for putting into written words exactly how I feel about recalling Gov. Newsom ("My opinion, for what it’s worth," Aug. 22). You and everyone who votes No for the recall are true Americans.
Lynda DeShazo
Napa
Thank you George Altamura for putting into written words exactly how I feel about recalling Gov. Newsom ("My opinion, for what it’s worth," Aug. 22). You and everyone who votes No for the recall are true Americans.
Lynda DeShazo
Napa
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.