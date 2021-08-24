 Skip to main content
The true Americans

Thank you George Altamura for putting into written words exactly how I feel about recalling Gov. Newsom ("My opinion, for what it’s worth," Aug. 22). You and everyone who votes No for the recall are true Americans.

Lynda DeShazo

Napa

