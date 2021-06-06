The true colors of Belia Ramos

It has now become 100% clear that Supervisor Belia Ramos is not fit for office and should immediately resign. After reading the Register’s coverage that Ramos reported CEO Minh Tran to the State Bar, I, like many, find her actions to be utterly reprehensible.

According to the reporting, Tran has stated he feels his reputation and career have experienced “permanent and irreparable harm,” that her actions have exposed the county to legal and financial risk and all over an issue where she herself insisted everyone should “move on.”

Well, it’s now clear Ramos hasn’t moved on and now she’s showing everyone the real Belia Ramos.

Minh Tran is widely known as one of the most respected, ethical, and honest individuals in county government and has the respect of so many in the community who know him. Anyone that has worked with Minh knows that his integrity is beyond reproach.

Now that the veil has been lifted, we finally see Ramos’ true colors. Throughout the last several months, this has been an ongoing textbook description of someone who is undeniably unfit to hold office, who continually makes fundamentally poor choices, and whose actions continue to be shameful.