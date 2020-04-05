The truth about Schools and Community First Initiative

But won’t higher taxes for corporations just drive these corporations out of California?

Let’s use NBCUniversal as a test case, as they have the Universal Studios theme park as well as studio spaces and other property in California. They have so much property, in fact, their bill would increase $28 million per year. Wouldn’t all those millions make them think twice about staying in California?

Well, considering the company makes a yearly revenue of about $33 billion, suddenly $28 million doesn’t sound like that much.

If you also take into consideration that the Trump tax cuts dropped their tax rate from 35% to 21%, that means they are already paying $4.62 billion less in taxes (assuming they ever paid their full tax rate in the first place). The $28 million is just over half of 1% of that windfall tax-cut. They would still be paying $4.592 billion less than they were paying all those years of doing business in California before that tax cut.

Sure, but those millions will have to come from somewhere. The cost will be passed on to consumers!