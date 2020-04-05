The truth about Schools and Community First Initiative

I couldn’t help but notice Leon Brauning’s reply to my letter about the Schools and Communities First Initiative (“Could you afford to pay three times the property taxes you now pay?” March 22). I’m glad he took the time to write so that I can help alleviate his concerns and correct his inaccuracies.
First, I’m also a homeowner. So are my parents, my brother, many coworkers and friends, as well as the families of many of my students. I don’t want higher property taxes for me or for them, and no one in the California Teachers Association or the National Education Association is advocating for raising those taxes on us or our families.
In fact, if he (or anyone) takes the time to read about The Schools and Communities First Initiative, it is plainly clear that protections are in place for small businesses and for homeowners. And even though he didn’t bring up these other concerns, he probably has them, and I have fact-based responses to each of them.
But won’t higher taxes for corporations just drive these corporations out of California?
Let’s use NBCUniversal as a test case, as they have the Universal Studios theme park as well as studio spaces and other property in California. They have so much property, in fact, their bill would increase $28 million per year. Wouldn’t all those millions make them think twice about staying in California?
Well, considering the company makes a yearly revenue of about $33 billion, suddenly $28 million doesn’t sound like that much.
If you also take into consideration that the Trump tax cuts dropped their tax rate from 35% to 21%, that means they are already paying $4.62 billion less in taxes (assuming they ever paid their full tax rate in the first place). The $28 million is just over half of 1% of that windfall tax-cut. They would still be paying $4.592 billion less than they were paying all those years of doing business in California before that tax cut.
Sure, but those millions will have to come from somewhere. The cost will be passed on to consumers!
Universal Studios Hollywood sees more than 9 million visitors per year, meaning that increasing ticket prices by $3 would pretty much cover the entire extra tax bill for all of their property combined.
But isn’t this measure already on the ballot?
You are thinking of California Proposition 13 for 2020. That was a bond measure on the March 3 ballot looking to raise funds for school construction safety projects.
In fact, if we passed something like the Schools and Communities First Initiative, bond measures would hopefully become less frequent and less necessary because we would actually be increasing yearly, dependable school funding. Not just getting a temporary infusion of cash with a long, expensive repayment plan.
In the end, I hope that facts prevail over fears. I hope that sensible changes to our existing tax laws, which would still leave corporations significant savings compared to what they paid before the Trump tax cuts, can be passed to address the serious school funding inadequacies in the state of California. And I hope that if Leon and others like him really want to support our students and support our schools that we can actually dialogue openly about our differences and have honest conversations about the facts. I’m game if he is.
Michael Alger
Department Leader
Napa Valley Educators Association
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!