In 1928, the U.S. and 61 other nations signed the Kellogg- Briand Pact, which renounces the use of war as an instrument of foreign policy, promotes peaceful settlement of disputes and the use of collective force to prevent aggression. Today, it remains in effect, as responsible adults recognize that war is illegal and unnecessary, and not even a "last resort" in the affairs of nations.
However, the Pact has been dismissed by the armchair "warriors," the warmongers, who see war as a huge cash cow for the arms industries, which gladly bribe decision makers to continue to justify war by telling The People (us) that we are being threatened and must retaliate.
Hermann Goring explained all of this to us in World War II, the only "good" war, but hey, there's money to be made, who can resist?
Let's not forget that our so-called "leaders" do not send their own progeny to war, all of whom have bone spurs and get deferments. Instead they send OPEC (Other People's Expendable Children) to fight in OPEC (Oil Producing and Exporting Countries) and other places with resources we covet. Many of these kids die, come home in boxes, and their mothers get to keep the flags off their coffins and hear their late, beloved children called heroes by the elected officials in charge of our affairs.
In any future, illegal and unnecessary conflicts, I want to see those armchair warriors with their own children, all dressed in their little brown war suits, on the front lines, actually defending something other than corporate profits.
Are we getting what we deserve? Maybe we should turn off “Dancing With the Stars” and get up to speed on reality. Our lives have been saturated by fantasy. Give The People diversions and they won't notice that we are rushing to extinction as the DNC and others try to ignore the global warming that will finish us off by 2100. Bon voyage.
Don Richardson
Napa