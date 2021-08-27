The unvaccinated: the New Negro

Having heard of the new rules and regulations that employers are making in response to mask and vaccination mandates is reminding me of the days of segregation when people were looked upon as undesirables if you had a certain coloration of melanin, hence, in America the Negro. The negro in this country had special drinking fountains, and places that did not allow their poop to mix with the poop of others in our society who did not have the same melanin.

So now with employers like Kaiser Permanente and school districts who are promoting the new doctrine of contagions who have now set the mandate of Get Vaccinated or Get Fired, yeah it looks like we will soon have a class of people resembling the era gone by known as segregation and the Unvaccinated will become the New Negro.

They will not be able to eat, drink in certain places and maybe like in the old days, if they go to the movies, they will have to sit in the balcony like the negros use to do. Maybe when you go to a hotel there will be a sign that says “No Unvaccinated Allowed” or if you are served food you will have to go around to the backdoor and get your food in a sterilized brown paper bag.

So, will the unvaccinated become the New Negro? Stay tuned and find out.

Morris A. Curry, Jr.