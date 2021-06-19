The urgency of gun violence prevention

June is Gun Violence Awareness Month, a chance to remember the lives lost to gun violence and the families and communities impacted by these tragedies. It is also a reminder that gun violence continues to be an alarming threat to the health and safety of our communities. As the chairman of the House Gun Violence Prevention Task Force, I have been working with my colleagues to ensure Congress is taking the necessary steps to combat this epidemic.

My bipartisan bill, H.R. 8, which passed the House on March 11, 2021, aims to expand background checks to prevent firearms from getting into the hands of those who may be a danger to themselves or others.

Experts agree that expanding background checks is the fastest and most effective way to help prevent gun violence. It is long overdue for the Senate to act. I was proud to hear that Senate Majority Leader Schumer has committed to holding a vote on H.R. 8. It is time for the Senate to pass H.R. 8 and send this important bill to the president’s desk. Our work is not finished, we must protect our communities from gun violence.

Congressman Mike Thompson

D-St. Helena