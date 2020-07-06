The use of rat poison

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Kevin Courtney's experience with a rat, "A Rat is Back" (June 21) reminded me of finding a dying peregrine falcon nesting with three recently hatched offspring in a rocky vacant lot in El Cerrito.

Since Mr. Courtney also stated "Bait had been scattered and gnawed by the rat ..." I could not picture how peanut butter could be scattered and gnawed.

One hopes the plastic bag of rat poison from his garage was properly disposed of without being used, or does Skippy have a new version of peanut butter?

Sylvia Falcon

Napa