The vaccine is for the protection of others

I am writing in response to a letter published Aug. 29, from a Vacaville gentlemen that he titled, “The Unvaccinated: the New Negro.”
The gentleman felt that the current temperament between vaccinated individuals and the vaccine-adverse reminded him of institutional racial segregation throughout a good deal of the 20th century, The crux of the argument was that the unvaccinated soon would be relegated to separate eating areas or separate designated locations in theaters, if indeed even allowed to participate in this kind of socializing.
Why do I disagree wholeheartedly, in addition to pointing out that getting food out the “backdoor” is a bit anachronistic in this age of door dash and grub hub delivery services?
Simply because the era he is alluding to was a time when the separation was purely on the basis of racism, not on the basis of scientific reason and public safety. The victims of 20th-century racism were not given a choice or a way to avoid it; you, sir, have the same choice as the rest of us and have chosen not to safeguard yourself and those around you.
The current “segregation” (your feeling) has to do with protection from a public health crisis that has taken the lives of over 600,000 Americans, that is blind to color, creed, age, religion, etc, around 90 of whom were our neighbors in Napa.
In Napa, we have had 63 deaths per 100,000 people, which is far better than the average of 166 per 100,000 for the state of California, a testament to having 64% of Napans fully vaccinated whereas the state is at 55%.
Think of the rationale behind having a designated driver in a group out for an evening of revelry: It’s an act of feeling a responsibility for the collective around you.
I am a healthcare provider and have seen death from COVID up close in the ICU. I took a “booster” just this week (about 8 months since my Pfizer COVID vaccine), and do you want to know why? Not for my own protection. I believe the scientific data, and that so far the two-shot immunization I took back in late December 2020, is still giving me strong immunity from getting a serious complication of COVID or from succumbing to it.
I took the booster for the adult or child standing next to me that may not be able to have a vaccine, and in doing so, I have decreased the chance that I may convey the virus to an innocent person. I took it, sir, not to oppose your right to abstain from vaccinating, but for your protection, so you can safely stand with me.
Dr. Mark L. Gardner
Napa