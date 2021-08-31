The vaccine is for the protection of others

In Napa, we have had 63 deaths per 100,000 people, which is far better than the average of 166 per 100,000 for the state of California, a testament to having 64% of Napans fully vaccinated whereas the state is at 55%.

Think of the rationale behind having a designated driver in a group out for an evening of revelry: It’s an act of feeling a responsibility for the collective around you.

I am a healthcare provider and have seen death from COVID up close in the ICU. I took a “booster” just this week (about 8 months since my Pfizer COVID vaccine), and do you want to know why? Not for my own protection. I believe the scientific data, and that so far the two-shot immunization I took back in late December 2020, is still giving me strong immunity from getting a serious complication of COVID or from succumbing to it.

I took the booster for the adult or child standing next to me that may not be able to have a vaccine, and in doing so, I have decreased the chance that I may convey the virus to an innocent person. I took it, sir, not to oppose your right to abstain from vaccinating, but for your protection, so you can safely stand with me.

Dr. Mark L. Gardner

Napa