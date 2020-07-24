The value of non-violence

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Thank you for the excellent coverage about Congressman John Lewis in the July 19 edition of the Napa Valley Register.

He and thousands of others have been faithful witnesses to civil dis-obedience and non-violence, which has been proven to be more effective and productive than any use of force and destruction.

Sadly, even with practicing the Golden Rule of "Do unto others" and the First Commandment of "Love God and secondly, love your neighbor as yourself," in actuality love cannot be mandated or forced.

In the play "South Pacific" there is a song by Rogers and Hammerstein, containing lyrics such as; "You've got to be taught before it's too late, before you are six or seven or eight, to hate all the people your relatives hate. You've got to be carefully taught.”

When our Founding Fathers signed their names to the principles of the Declaration of Independence that "All men (and women) are created equal" and have the right to "Life, Liberty and the Pursuit of Happiness" there was no mention of color, race, religion, etc.

Thankfully, over the past several hundred years, attention has been paid to what was left out.