The value of non-violence

Thank you for the excellent coverage about Congressman John Lewis in the July 19 edition of the Napa Valley Register.
He and thousands of others have been faithful witnesses to civil dis-obedience and non-violence, which has been proven to be more effective and productive than any use of force and destruction.
Sadly, even with practicing the Golden Rule of "Do unto others" and the First Commandment of "Love God and secondly, love your neighbor as yourself," in actuality love cannot be mandated or forced.
In the play "South Pacific" there is a song by Rogers and Hammerstein, containing lyrics such as; "You've got to be taught before it's too late, before you are six or seven or eight, to hate all the people your relatives hate. You've got to be carefully taught.”
When our Founding Fathers signed their names to the principles of the Declaration of Independence that "All men (and women) are created equal" and have the right to "Life, Liberty and the Pursuit of Happiness" there was no mention of color, race, religion, etc.
Thankfully, over the past several hundred years, attention has been paid to what was left out.
In our time, with the advancement of technology to televise injustice, we can no longer hide behind wording such as "all men are created equal" because it's been proven otherwise.
For one more quote, Gandhi said, "Government, of the people, by the people and for the people cannot be conducted by the bidding of one man.”
I believe that the situation in Portland, Oregon should be governed by the governor, the senators and mayor and not by Federal troops who are causing even more division and chaos and should be withdrawn to allow the local government to work out a peace plan.
Teresa Cahill
Napa
