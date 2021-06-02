The Waste of the World: Napa Valley must prioritize the health and personhood of its unhoused

I walk around a lot in Napa, which has made me see a lot of people out and about living their life constantly in motion.

Then STOP…

I see white and black trash bags haphazardly piled on top of each other, a grotesque pile of junk with a shopping cart holding food and old shoes with a blanket on top of it. Flies buzz around the mass. I am suddenly out of my element, questioning something like this is here on Lincoln Avenue next to the liquor store.

I take a closer look and see a man sitting against the fence, starting at the ground. I ask if he is OK. That’s when he looks up and says his name is Tony.

Tony assured me he was OK. I know he was not fine, but his smile tried to say otherwise. I introduced myself, we talked briefly, and I said goodbye and kept walking. As I walked away, I could not shake the image I saw before I met Tony and the idea that just a brief conversation could change the way I saw a person.