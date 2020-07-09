The We Back Blue gathering

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

If the intention of the We Back Blue rally was “to bring love and peace back to our nation” ("After string of Napa protests against police brutality, We Back Blue rally supports law enforcement," July 19), then why did she invite Ben Bergquam, a known member of the Proud Boys, a group listed by the Southern Poverty Law Center as an extremist hate group? He was there, on that bridge, in our town, alongside everybody else.

I’m all for celebrating and supporting the brave men and women who serve our community with integrity and distinction, but this was just a thinly veiled counter protest to the current civil rights movement. The worst and most repulsive part is that it used our men and women in uniform as tools to gain sympathy and support. We can do better than this.

There is no place in Napa for extremism and hate, no matter how neatly wrapped in the flag.

Robert Pintacsi

Napa