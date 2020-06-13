× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

When I was 12 or 13, we lived in Montgomery County, Maryland. Dad was in the Navy serving in Washington D.C.

Sometimes on weekends my girlfriend June and I would take the bus from home to D.C., go down to 16th Street, buy a bag of nuts to feed the squirrels and go over to a bench in Lafayette Park and watch the comings and goings across the way at the White House.

There was always something; people dressed up often with men in uniform accompanying. We gave free rein to imaginations of the scene as junior high age girls would.

The images on TV this month broke my heart. The caged park and White House grounds with huge black bars and thick wire barricades were horrible.

We have to get beyond this image and back to civility,empathy and most of all what our nation is supposed to embody; the U.S. in United States, not a police state.

The White House is our house; always was meant to be.

Jean Macomber

Napa