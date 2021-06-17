The wolf in sheep’s clothing

The charter for the state of California local Fairs which includes the Napa Expo Center is; California's Industries, Agriculture, and Diversity of People. This is the overriding guidance that is supposed to influence all of the different county fairs and Expo-Center events though-out the state of California. I would say that our local Expo Board of Directors has failed us in meeting these goals.
Here at the Napa Expo, we do have cattle, sheep, pigs, chickens and even rabbits to display and sell. This helps kids provide funding for their college education in many cases. It also teaches them how to run a little business, purchasing feed, tending the animals, and then selling them. All prices are based on the weight of the animal when they are sold. Which is one of the reasons the fair has been in early August dating back to the 1950s. This is simple, so the animals can be fattened up, and the kids get the maximum amount of money for their efforts when they are sold by the pound.
In comparison surrounding fairs, Sonoma Aug. 4-8, Mendocino Sept. 17-19, and Lake County, Sept. 2-5, puts their livestock auctions much later and the kids sell their animals at a much higher weight. Napa is known for have some of the highest prices per pound all over Northern California.
Let’s see what the difference is from an early July to early August event and how it affects weight gain. The average weight gain of a pig is 1.6 lbs per day. If the fair happens 30 days earlier (July instead of August) the animal would be on average 48 lbs lighter. If the animals are 48 lbs lighter on average for a hog for example. The loss to the student would be $240 if the animal sold for $5 per pound, for example. When I purchased hogs in 2005 and '06, the prices ranged from $4 to over $40 per pound. That is a lot of money lost to the kids and I am sure that the Expo Board will be happy to make up the difference from their BottleRock fund for these hard-working future farmers.
I cannot believe the myth that is being presented by the board that they moved the fair to June instead of early August due to fire danger. What about BottleRock; why are they not worried about people being outside during the real fire danger period? What happens if we have a major fire during the first week of September, which is much more common and the partiers would have to zoom all of the concerts from their hotel rooms?
Having worked in the rock concert business for over 18 years and looking at the time it takes to rig the BottleRock stages without running into overtime issues. It is obvious that there would not be enough time to set up BottleRock staging if the fair was in the first week of August. By the way, you also need to have enough time for all of the new turf grass to be planted so everything looks wonderful for the concertgoers.
I fully understand why the BottleRock event dates were moved as a result of the pandemic, but a couple of weeks later in September might have worked just fine too. I would suggest since our kids' futures are being sacrificed for profit this year that the Expo Center adds a couple of bucks to the base price per pound of each of these livestock purchases. This would be a nice indication of support for the community that they are supposed to be representing.
We have already seen how the Expo Board supports our local community clubs and groups with the removal of all of the food concessions (firemen association, Son’s of Italy, Rainbow Girls) and the Model Railroad Club, who were all here decades before someone thought of the name “BottleRock.”
Gary Woodruff
Napa