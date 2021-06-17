The wolf in sheep’s clothing

The charter for the state of California local Fairs which includes the Napa Expo Center is; California's Industries, Agriculture, and Diversity of People. This is the overriding guidance that is supposed to influence all of the different county fairs and Expo-Center events though-out the state of California. I would say that our local Expo Board of Directors has failed us in meeting these goals.

Here at the Napa Expo, we do have cattle, sheep, pigs, chickens and even rabbits to display and sell. This helps kids provide funding for their college education in many cases. It also teaches them how to run a little business, purchasing feed, tending the animals, and then selling them. All prices are based on the weight of the animal when they are sold. Which is one of the reasons the fair has been in early August dating back to the 1950s. This is simple, so the animals can be fattened up, and the kids get the maximum amount of money for their efforts when they are sold by the pound.

In comparison surrounding fairs, Sonoma Aug. 4-8, Mendocino Sept. 17-19, and Lake County, Sept. 2-5, puts their livestock auctions much later and the kids sell their animals at a much higher weight. Napa is known for have some of the highest prices per pound all over Northern California.