The world must change - be the change

In this very stressful time that is globally affecting all of us, one of the lessons we are learning is that we can still be instruments of peace and well-being.
The Latin translation is Pace e Bene and it is an internationally recognized organization (paceebene.org) that promotes a culture of nonviolence, free from racism, poverty, war, environmental destruction, etc.
At a recent online music festival sponsored by Pace e Bene, the theme was: "The world has to change. The world can change. Let's be the change."
For the past five years, one of the events that it sponsors is the Campaign Nonviolence – held on the last week of September.
Some of us have participated since the beginning by holding a Vigil for Peace on the four corners of Third and Soscol. This year the vigil will be held on Sunday, Sept. 26, from 2-4 p.m. at the same four corners and all are welcome to come and stand (or sit), bring signs, and meet like-minded people.
As we remember the horror of 9/11 and recognize the need to feed our “better angels,” the following are quotations from two courageous champions of nonviolence and peace.
“Our lives begin and end the day we become silent about things that matter.” -- MLK
“Nonviolence is not like a garment to be put on and off at will. It is in the heart and it must be an inseparable part of our being.” -- Gandhi
Teresa Cahill
Napa