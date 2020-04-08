The wrong kind of leader

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Where does President Trump get these people? Thomas Modly, Acting Secretary of the Navy, relieved Capt. Brett Crozier of his command of an aircraft carrier for standing up for his sailors.

While Moldy graduated from the Naval Academy and flew a helicopter in the Navy, he never was in a command position. Most of his career was spent in the private sector, where you don’t have responsibility for the lives of thousands of people under your command.

Trump must search the nation for people who are insensitive, inexperienced, tone-deaf, way over their heads for their position because he has found way too many.

I would not be surprised if 100% of the sailors in the Navy would rather serve under Capt. Crozier than Secretary Modly. As a Vietnam era combat veteran, I know the kind of commanding officer I would like to serve under, and Modly isn’t it.

When he inevitably leaves, and it can’t be soon enough, Navy personnel will be clapping and cheering, but in derision, not support.

We need more commanders like Capt. Crozier; and fewer bureaucrats like Thomas Modly.

Charles Gravett

Napa

Editor's note: Thomas Modly resigned Tuesday over his handling of the Crozier matter. This letter was submitted the day before his resignation.